Another busy traffic weekend on the N3 as the holiday season draws to an end

Nompilo Kunene

High traffic volumes of between 1 500 and 2 000 vehicles per hour are expected in a northbound direction (towards Gauteng) on Saturday and Sunday.

The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) said it expects busy conditions to continue early next week as inland schools reopen on Wednesday, January 11.

The N3TC said construction activities on the N3 route will recommence fully from next week.

ALSO READ | Heavy traffic on N3 as travellers return home

This weekend, a short section of the route (between Vaaldraai I/C and De Hoek Toll Plaza) will be reduced to one lane only in a northbound direction. This restriction may cause a minor disruption to traffic during peak times, said the N3TC.

Thania Dhoogra, operations manager of N3 N3TC, said rain and misty conditions may be experienced over large parts of the route, resulting in poor visibility and dangerous driving conditions.

One particular area where we request motorists to be extra vigilant is Van Reenen Pass.

“The pass is notorious for high winds, fog and bad weather, and additionally, the speed differential between trucks and light motor vehicles moving up the pass tends to contribute to congestion and delays, and increases road safety risks.

ALSO READ | Expect the unexpected as traffic volumes remain high on the N3

“We appeal to all road users to remain patient and to share the road responsibly at all times. Frustration leads to reckless driving, judgment errors and crashes,” she said.

Should it be required, Dhoogra said traffic control measures may be implemented by the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) to manage traffic flow, limit congestion, and to improve safety along the route, particularly on Van Reenen Pass.

She said on the N3 route, a dedicated and comprehensive road incident management system (RIMS) ensures swift action to limit traffic disruptions during emergencies and to help prevent secondary incidents.