Another induna gunned down in KZN

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has expressed deep sadness over the death of yet another traditional leader in the province.

MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi announced the assassination of Induna Henry Vela Shandu from Okhovothi village under the Mathonsi Mandeni Traditional Council in Mandeni.

“We are deeply saddened and concerned by these recurring incidents that continue to afflict our province,” said Sithole-Moloi.

According to Sithole-Moloi, Induna Shandu met a tragic end when he was shot dead by individuals inside his home on Tuesday.

“According to the information we have gathered, it is believed that the assailant had scheduled a meeting with Induna Shandu to discuss a land matter within the village.”

Tragically, as they were leaving his residence to inspect the land, gunshots were fired at Induna Shandu, resulting in his immediate and untimely demise.

“Despite our ongoing efforts to combat violence directed towards our traditional leaders. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving Shandu family, his friends, colleagues, and the Mathonsi Mandeni Traditional Council during this difficult time,” she said.

This incident took place a month after the tragic death of Inkosi Khumalo and his wife, Undlunkulu maDlamini, of the Amantungwa Traditional Council.

“In collaboration with the Community Safety and Liaison department and the Office of the Premier, we are working on a comprehensive plan to enhance safety and security within the areas of amakhosi.”

“We appeal to anyone who may have information that may lead to the arrest of those responsible for these heinous acts to cooperate fully with the law enforcement agencies,” said Sithole-Moloi.