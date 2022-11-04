Another on duty reaction officer murdered

Nompilo Kunene

A 33-year-old Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) officer was killed in Riverhorse Valley, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday morning.

Prem Balram, Rusa’s spokesperson, said the officer was based at a business complex and was on patrol with a branded golf cart when he was ambushed by unknown people.

“His body was thereafter dumped in a manhole and the concrete cover was replaced.

“Reaction officers patrolling the business park discovered a pool of blood and a spent 9mm cartridge next to a manhole while searching for their colleague.

“The body was located after the concrete cover was removed. His golf cart was recovered approximately 100 meters away. The seat was covered in blood,” said Balram.

Rusa is offering a reward to anyone who has information that would lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

On Monday, The Witness reported that a Magma security officer, Alfred Mbheje, was shot and killed by a group of armed robbers on Saturday in Richmond. Mbeje’s colleague Themba Nkosi died in a car accident when a truck allegedly made a U-turn in front of him on the R603.

On October 13, an armed reaction officer was shot dead on the Phoenix Highway, near Phoenix Plaza, in Durban on Thursday night.

On October 4, another reaction officer died after being shot in the head while on patrol in Isipingo, southwest of Durban.