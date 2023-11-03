Another suspected criminal shot dead in Inanda

By Nompilo Kunene

Police officers escaped unscathed following another deadly shootout with criminals in the Inanda area.

KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said early on Friday morning police officers from the Stabilisation Task Team acted on information with regards to thugs involved in multiple murders committed in Inanda and surrounding areas.

Naicker said the team proceeded to an identified house at Ezimangweni in Inanda where shots were fired at police officers by the suspect who was inside the house.

A 30-year-old suspect was killed during the gun battle.

A pistol with 12 rounds of ammunition as well as two cellphones were found in the man’s possession.

Naicker said a preliminary investigation conducted at the scene revealed that the same suspect was also wanted for the attempted murder of a former councillor that occurred at the Nhlungwane area on Thursday morning.

Fortunately, the former councillor was not injured during Thursday’s attack.

There have been several shootouts between the police and suspected robbers in and around Durban recently.

At least one officer has been killed, with several suspects shot dead.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi reminded criminals that their days are numbered.

“Operations in the province to root out all causes of crime are being amplified as we approach the festive season.

Police officers will always defend themselves when they come under attack as we do not expect them to die at the hands of criminals.

“We are appealing to criminals to surrender themselves when approached by police, so that they can be subjected to processes within the criminal justice system,” he said.