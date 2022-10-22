Another truck crash near Town Hill, Pietermaritzburg

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

Another truck crash in the vicinity of the Peter Brown Interchange, near Town Hill in Pietermaritzburg has caused serious traffic congestion and delays on the N3 Toll Route.

Due to the crash, both south and northbound carriageways are affected on Saturday morning.

The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) said wet weather conditions in the area are further impacting traffic and recovery operations at the scene.

“Road users are warned to expect southbound traffic (towards Durban) to back-up beyond the Cedara Interchange towards Hilton. They are advised to reduce speed and approach the area with caution.

Heavy traffic conditions are expected to continue until the scene has been cleared,” said N3TC.

The crash follows after ten people were injured in a massive accident involving three trucks and five cars on the N3 near Peter Brown off-ramp on Friday morning.

On Friday, Chris’s Pappas, Mayor of uMngeni Local Municipality said the N3, the accidents and the enforcement are the responsibility of Road Traffic Inspectorate and the National Traffic Police.

Pappas said due to all the accidents, especially on weekends or after hours, the municipality was spending hundreds of thousands of Rands on overtime.

“This money must come from somewhere. Usually diverted away from critical infrastructure maintenance such as roads, electricity and community facilities.

“Additionally, our law enforcement capabilities become limited as our officers stand off on the N3. Planned operations or issues requiring the uMngeni law enforcement department are put on hold because of the N3,” he said.

Pappas said issues and risks surrounding the N3 have become a big liability to communities along the route.

“Someone is bound to get hurt and by then it will be too late.”