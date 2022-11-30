Another truck driver and supervisor arrested for stealing Eskom’s coal

Witness Reporter

A truck driver and his supervisor from a transport company subcontracted to haul coal to Eskom were arrested at the Matla Power Station on Monday.

The arrests took place after the truck driver was found in possession of sub-grade coal destined for the facility, said Eskom in a statement on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | Another coal truck driver arrested for tampering with Eskom’s coal

The power utility said the coal swapping allegedly took place at a known illegal coal yard in the Mpumalanga area, prior to the delivery being made at the Matla Power Station.

“The specialist team of investigators from Bidvest Protea Coin, who are contracted to Eskom to investigate coal, diesel and fuel oil theft cases, detected the truck as it entered and left the illegal coal yard heading towards the power station, where it was stopped.

“During questioning, the truck driver admitted to offloading the ‘good-quality’ coal he had received from the Arthur Taylor Colliery, located in Mpumalanga. He further alleged that he was acting on the instructions of his supervisor when he proceeded to the Rondebult coal yard to exchange the coal,” said Eskom.

The driver and his supervisor were both arrested and a criminal case with various charges was opened.

Eskom said the truck and trailer with the stolen coal were also impounded. The suspects were remanded in custody until December 13 for a bail application.

Two other arrests

Earlier this month, a contractor working at the Camden Power Station was arrested after he was positively linked to an incident of sabotage. In another two separate incidents, truck drivers delivering coal to Camden and Kendal power stations were also arrested.

ALSO READ | Truck drivers contracted to Eskom nabbed for stealing coa

Advocate Karen Pillay, general manager for Security at Eskom, said yet again, these arrests are a significant step in rooting out criminals in Eskom.

“It also confirms the extent of criminality and prevalence of organised crimes affecting the organisation. Eskom has discovered through investigations that the control processes are deliberately bypassed by the criminal employees of the mines, transporters and Eskom alike. We shall pursue these unscrupulous individuals relentlessly and ensure that justice is served,” she said.

Coal theft

The power utility said the replacement of quality coal with discarded coal has a serious negative impact on the plants and performance at the power stations.

Coal theft is a highly organised criminal activity and syndicates involved are being enriched through the proceeds derived from the trade in stolen coal and other commodities.

ALSO READ | Our viewpoint | Eskom bailout

Pillay said the criminal black market for such commodities and establishment of illegal coal yards and dumpsites are expanding at a rapid rate due to the lag in law enforcement and the high levels of corruption and collusion.

She said Eskom loses billions of rand due to the misappropriation of coal and similar commodities, which directly affects production.

Eskom urged the public to report information regarding theft of coal, fuel oil and diesel to the Eskom Crime Line: 0800 11 27 22.