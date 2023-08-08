Anti-apartheid activist Farooq Meer hailed as a hero at memorial service

By Clive Ndou

Liberation struggle activist and respected medical doctor, Farooq Meer — who died two weeks ago — was hailed a hero during a memorial service held in Durban.

Meer, who at one stage served as secretary-general of the Natal Indian Congress, played a major role in the liberation struggle where he also became a prominent member of the now defunct United Democratic Front (UDF).

Speaking at the memorial service of the late political activist, retired judge Thumba Pillay — who in the 1970s served on the executive committee of the Natal Indian Congress — described him as a “selfless” person.

A man of principle dedicated to a cause. He sought neither fame nor fortune. He gave his all to the achievement of the democracy ushered in in 1994.

Meer, who during the struggle was also involved in fundraising for initiatives aimed at weakening the apartheid government, was renowned for his generosity.

“His home was always open to the meetings of the Natal Indian Congress executive, so was his surgery,” judge Pillay said.

The memorial service

The memorial service was attended by several former liberation struggle activists, including Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordan, Health Minister Joe Phaahla and a former prominent leader of the UDF, Popo Molefe.

ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) national executive committee (NEC) member, Maggie Govender, described Meer as a person who was able to build relationships “across racial lines”.

In a video message played at the memorial service, Parliament deputy speaker, Lechesa Tsenoli, who was a prominent UDF activist in KwaZulu-Natal in the 1980s, said Meer was one of the activists who was in the trenches for “the longest time”.

He is one of the comrades who, over a long period of time, we fought along with to bring about a different dispensation in our country.

Anti-apartheid lawyer, Linda Zuma — who is currently a special advisor in the office of the KZN premier — said Meer’s family went through a lot as a result of his involvement in the liberation struggle.

“It was never easy for family members of the activists — they paid a heavy price.

Family

Meer’s grandson, Suhayl Essa, said family members of the late liberation struggle icon held him in high esteem, despite the fact that he was absent from home most of the time during his political activism.

At home, Essa said, Meer was affectionately referred to as “Pa”.

“Pa loved and cared for us deeply. But he was also a disciplinarian,” he said.

Meer, who was 85, died on July 22 following a long illness.

Prema Naidoo, a board member of the Kathrada Foundation, said Meer was, however, no longer happy about the manner in which the governing ANC was running the country.

I know that he was deeply troubled by the slide into corruption and maladministration that charecterised our movement [the ANC] for many years in the democratic era. We owe it to comrade Farooq and many of our late veterans, who have given their lives to the cause of freedom, to renew our commitment to clean governance and justice for all.

A dedicated family man, Meer left behind his wife, Rasheeda, children, Nadia, Razina, Ziad and Bilal, grandsons, Suhayl, Sameer, Mikail, Daniel, Khalil and Zaki, and great-grandchildren, Jahaan and Ruhaan.