Aquatic weed barrier installed in Inanda Dam

Khethukuthula Xulu

An aquatic weed barrier has been installed at Inanda Dam to fight and correct water pollution issues.

Inanda Dam attracts not only tourism, but watersports and anglers to the province.

Msinsi Reserve manager, Khaya Ncube, said water pollution, waste and sewage flowing into the river act as nutrients to the water hyacinth weeds that was causing them to grow rapidly.

He said the purpose of the aquatic weeds barrier, which was made of PVC pipe, was to keep pollution away from the main dam.

He said the installation of the barrier meant the water quality was no longer going to be compromised, as it will ensure that pollution would not interfere with dam activity, like fishing, canoeing and tourism related-operations.

Earlier in the year, the Dusi Canoe Marathon, which traditionally passes through the Inanda Dam, had to be cancelled due to water-quality concerns and high E. Coli levels in rivers and dams along the route from Pietermaritzburg to Durban.

Msinsi has heard the cries of our stakeholders in business, recreation and communities. The positive collaboration between government and private users has made this a tremendous success.

The managing director for Msinsi Holdings, Mbali Ndlovu, said they were grateful for the partnership with the community and dam users.

She said the stakeholders made sure that the entity didn’t spend any money, as they provided all the engineers and ensured the project was successful on their own.

We appreciate the efforts from our stakeholders, dam users and our staff. Aerial spraying and biological controls will be required to eradicate the hyacinth, as the barrier is there to control its spread.

She said the next step would be to conduct an aerial spray of herbicide to kill the weeds.