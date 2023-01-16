Aqueduct and reservoir supplying Durban back in service

Khethukuthula Xulu

After months of repairs, Umgeni Water officially re-commissioned aqueduct 1 and opened Reservoir 3 at its Durban Heights Water Treatment Plant on Friday.

Aqueduct 1 was damaged along with aqueduct 2 during the April floods last year. Reservoir 3, which is a treated water storage facility, was offline for refurbishment. The completion of these water infrastructure repairs will provide much-needed relief to the public.

The event was officiated over by Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and Umgeni Board chairperson Ziphozethu Mathenjwa.

ALSO READ | eThekwini dismisses contaminated water reports as fake news

Last year, Umgeni Water announced that the infrastructure, which was damaged in the April and May floods, was estimated to cost about R850 million to repair.

The water utility said the money would come from its 2022 budget, which it would then claim from insurance. Two of the four pipelines that convey raw water from Nagle Dam to the Durban Heights Water Treatment Plant (WTP) remain decommissioned after they were damaged by rock falls in Inanda.

The damage had left Umgeni Water unable to obtain the required amount of raw water for treatment and supply as potable water to eThekwini Municipality.

This has forced the City to implement a water-rationing schedule for large parts of the city. The rationing schedule was expected to remain in place for 10 to 12 months.

ALSO READ | Twelve-hour water shutdown for Durban on Tuesday

Umgeni said a contractor had been appointed to repair and refurbish aqueduct (pipeline) 1 and 2. Apart from flood-related damage, Umgeni said at the time that it was in a process of repairing floor waterproofing on reservoir 3 at the Durban Heights WTP.

This had been delayed by a legal dispute over the decision to award the contract to a particular company.

Speaking at the event, the premier said water was the number one priority in KwaZulu-Natal. “The sixth administration stated this as its priority goal when it assumed office in May 2019. We remain convinced that planning for water security and efficient distribution is a key task of government at all levels.

It is against that background that the KwaZulu-Natal provincial water master plan was developed as a blueprint for delivering water as the human and constitutional right of our fellow citizens

Dube-Ncube appealed to residents, industries, and businesses to play their part by paying for water provision so that we can maintain and expand our water infrastructure. “As a caring, pro-poor government, we will continue to offer free basic water to qualifying, indigent households.

“Let us report water leaks, conserve and use water sparingly, understanding that water is a critical but scarce resource,” she said.