aQuelle’s Midmar Mile runs smoothly

Jerry Barnes

The aQuelle’s Midmar Mile, which was held this weekend, went off without a hitch.

Although the event is always a crowd-puller because of the main events on Sunday and elite swimmers taking part, the charity races are now becoming big and a “must exercise.”

This was clearly witnessed between Thursday and Friday when the charity events were in full swing.

It was also encouraging to see a lot of families, athletes, companies, colleagues, different charity organisations and household names join hands in the fund-raising drive.

Over the years, the race has raised millions of rand for charity, but one woman has been especially prolific in contributing to that significant total.

ALSO READ | Gutsy charity swimmers brighten gloomy weather ahead of Midmar Mile

Cape Town swimmer Joanne Barnard has raised over R600,000 in the last 10 years. Having participated in the world’s largest open-water swimming event just for fun for the first time in 2009, Barnard decided to start fundraising in 2014.

She chose to focus her efforts on the cancer foundation CHOC, one of the official charities of the aQuellé Midmar Mile.

The foundation’s mission is to save lives through early detection, and it provides comprehensive support programmes for families affected by cancer.

The amount that I’ve managed to raise since 2014, including this year, will be just over R610,000. I’m probably going to be able to push it to R620,000, so it has been quite amazing. It’s been a real journey,” explained Barnard, who is taking part in the 8-Mile Charity Challenge once again this year.

That means crossing the famous KwaZulu-Natal dam four times on day one and another four times the following day.

ALSO READ | Charity spirit at the Midmar Mile

Barnard’s target for this year is to raise R130,000.

How Bernard raises funds

Asked how she manages to raise so much each year, Barnard explained: “I have my own accounting business, so I have quite a nice database of clients, and what I do is harass them, send them e.mails, send them letters, and ask for money.

I obviously give them the whole background of CHOC and the importance of the charity. I think that I can put my success down to the fact that I’ve made them aware of it. Any stories that come through about CHOC I share with them, and having a good relationship with my clients also helps. In the beginning, I used to be quite shy to ask for money, and now in my 10th year, if they are slightly unsure, I just keep on pushing and telling them it’s for the sick children, so they need to help.”

Barnard said knowing the money is going to such a meaningful cause means she never struggles with finding the motivation to keep fundraising.

“For me, I have my health and I know that there are so many children that are ill, and their families get torn apart. So that just motivates me to keep going and to raise the funds and I know that every single cent actually goes towards helping these children and their families.”