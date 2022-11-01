Armed assailants open fire at Pietermaritzburg tavern, leaving five injured and one dead

Lethiwe Makhanya

Residents of Swayimane, near Wartburg, have been left reeling after gunmen stormed into a local tavern and shot six people.

The incident took place on Friday night.

Lwazi Ndlela (22) died at the scene, while five people were rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds.

It is alleged that a group of people stormed into the tavern, told everyone to lie down and started shooting. All those who were shot are men.

Gunmen also stole money, alcohol and cigarettes

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said the incident happened a few minutes before midnight on Friday.

He said according to the tavern owner the incident happened as she was about to close.

It is alleged that a group of men arrived at a tavern and ordered everyone who was inside to lie down. They then asked for someone who was outside the tavern and they started shooting.

They also took the money for the day, alcohol and cigarettes from the storeroom and a hard drive from the CCTV camera before they fled the scene.

Gwala said when the police arrived at the scene, the people who were drinking at the tavern were already standing outside.

He said all the cars on the tavern premises had punctured tyres.

When the police entered the tavern, they found two men lying on the floor. One was already dead. Upon further inspection, it was established that another four people had been shot.

Gwala said police are investigating a case of murder, five attempted murder cases and robbery. He said no one has been arrested.

Mayor shocked by incident

uMshwathi Municipality mayor Mandla Zondi said they are shocked by the incident and they hope that the police will find the suspects.

According to the information I received from the ward councillor, the incident is suspected to be a robbery because things were taken from the tavern.

If you follow up on the things that are happening in taverns and think that now it is happening to us, it is scary. We have quite a number of taverns that are operating within the municipality.

Zondi said they will engage with the police to find out how far they have gone with the case.

This is the second tavern shooting that has happened in Pietermaritzburg in the space of three months.

In July, four people were shot dead and eight were left injured at the Samukelisiwe Tavern in Sweetwaters. In this incident it was alleged that two men randomly shot at patrons.

The KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority then suspended the operating license of this tavern for three months and four people were arrested regarding the incident.