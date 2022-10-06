Armed criminals steal Sunfoil cooking oil at Pietermaritzburg warehouse

Witness Reporter

A group of armed men allegedly raided the Willowton Group warehouse in Johannesburg on Wednesday and made off with a substantial amount of 2 litre bottles of Sunfoil cooking oil.

On their Facebook page, Willowton Group said it is offering R100 000 for any information that would lead to the successful apprehension of the criminals or the recovery of the stolen goods.

The group also pleaded with the public to not purchase the stolen cooking oil.

“The company is working with the police to track down the stolen goods using the known batch numbers,” said the Willowton Group.

People are urged to report any information to 082 888 7813.

This is a developing story.