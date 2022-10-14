Armed reaction officer gunned down in Phoenix, Durban

Witness Reporter

An armed reaction officer was shot dead on the Phoenix Highway, near Phoenix Plaza, in Durban on Thursday night.

Shawn Herbst, Netcare 911’s spokesperson, said reports indicate that an armed reaction officer parked on a grass patch next to the road had been shot while seated in his bakkie.

“When medics arrived on scene, they found the patient, an adult male approximately 40 years old lying on the floor… He was assessed [but] showed no signs of life and was sadly dead by an Emer-G-Med

Paramedic.”

Circumstances leading up to the incident will be investigated by the Phoenix SAPS who were on scene, said Herbst.

The Witness recently reported that another response officer died after being shot in the head while on patrol in Isipingo, southwest of Durban, on October 4.

ALSO READ | Reaction officer shot dead in Isipingo, KZN

The officer was seated in his service car at a petrol station in the Phila Ndwande when he was shot dead.