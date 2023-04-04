Armed robber killed during shootout with police in Pietermaritzburg

By Lethiwe Makhanya

An armed house robbery ended dramatically with one suspect shot dead, after he and his accomplices were involved in a shootout with police in the early hours of Monday morning.

It is alleged that five men stormed into a house in Imbali Unit BB and demanded money at gunpoint.

The incident happened at about 1.30 am yesterday and the alleged criminals stole a television, car, printer, cellphones and laptop.

ALSO READ | Five suspected drug dealers shot dead in Durban

The suspects, who were driving the stolen car, were later involved in a shootout with the police.

The homeowner, who asked not to be named, said she was asleep with her 13-year-old daughter when she heard the car alarm go off.

She said she woke up and switched the kitchen lights on and tried to put the alarm off before going to the bathroom.

“While I was in the bathroom, I saw a man passing the bathroom window and I woke my child up.

I told her that there are people in the yard and she went and hid behind the door while I was busy trying to make phone calls.”

I then heard a big banging noise and the door fell down. I screamed and one man with a gun came straight to me, pointed a firearm and demanded money. Two other men followed him and entered the house.

ALSO READ | Concern over escalating gun violence in Eastwood

She said she told them that she did not have any money and the one man pointing a firearm became aggressive and started swearing at her.

“They started taking things from the house like the television. They turned the house upside down.

“They were not even giving me any chance to respond to questions they were asking. They found the car keys themselves.”

I even apologised to them, even though I knew that I did nothing wrong. The whole time, my child was watching everything that they were doing to me and the house.

The woman said the men then left after they took what they wanted. She said she then asked her child to pray with her.

“As we were praying one man came back and lifted up my child’s gown, but did not do anything. After they left I had hope that they did not take the car because I did not hear the engine start but my neighbour, who was watching through the window, said they rolled the car out of my yard.”

“The neighbour also told me that there were actually five men, even though only three entered the house.

We are still traumatised by the incident but we are grateful that we were not injured.”

ALSO READ | Three shot in armed robbery at Durban restaurant

She said the police recovered the car but the suspects had already crashed it and they did not find the valuables that were stolen from the house.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, confirmed the incident.

He said the woman and her daughter were reportedly accosted by five armed men who broke the door to gain access.

“At gunpoint, the suspects allegedly robbed her of her valuables and drove away in her white vehicle.

“The matter was reported to the police and the investigation led the police to Princess Margaret Drive, next to Harry Gwala Stadium, where the vehicle was spotted with four suspects.”

Netshiunda said when the suspects noticed the presence of the police, they opened fire and the police retaliated.

One suspect, believed to be in his 30s, was fatally wounded during the shootout. Police recovered a firearm with no serial number and five rounds of ammunition. The search for the other suspects is ongoing.

ALSO READ | Taxi driver shot while transporting passengers

He said Plessislaer police are investigating a case of house robbery, while the police in Alexandra Road are investigating charges of murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.