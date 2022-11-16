Arrest for Eskom sabotage

Witness Reporter

A case of alleged sabotage was opened at the Ermelo Police Station on Tuesday after a contractor allegedly deliberately sabotaged the Camden Power Station.

According to a statement released by Eskom, the contractor was arrested after he was positively linked to an incident of sabotage following intensive investigative work by Eskom teams.

How the contractor sabotaged the Camden Power Station

“The perpetrator, who is employed by a maintenance company working at the power station, intentionally removed the bearing oil drain plug from the bearing causing the oil burners to trip repeatedly.

“This caused all the oil to drain out from the bearing, damaging the bearing which, in turn, prevented the mills from operating optimally,” read the statement.

The group said Camden Unit 4 subsequently tripped after losing all the mills.

The group added that the culprit was identified and questioned after intensive internal investigations.

The evidence obtained and the confession made by the perpetrator revealed the plug was intentionally removed to cause the trip. This act of sabotage would ensure that his employer is awarded additional maintenance and repair jobs at the power station.

General manager for security at Eskom, Karen Pillay, said they have always suspected that some of their maintenance contractors and employees are behind these acts of sabotage.

“We shall continuously work with the law enforcement agencies to bring these insiders to book and ensure that justice is meted out, but most importantly that those with similar tendencies across Eskom are arrested and removed from the organisation,” said Pillay.