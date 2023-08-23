Arson: UKZN warns of tough action

By Lethiwe Makhanya

The University of KwaZulu-Natal will not hesitate to take action against anyone involved in acts of violence, intimidation and the destruction of property, the institution said on Tuesday.

The warning comes after the William O’Brien (WOB) examination venue in Pietermaritzburg was set alight and completely gutted at around 10 pm on Monday night.

This comes amid student protests over the new direct payment called Tenet Technology, which has been adopted by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas).

ALSO READ | WATCH | Situation tense after building at UKZN in Pietermaritzburg set alight

The new payment system started at the end of June and students say there have been problems with it from the beginning.

When The Witness visited the campus on Tuesday morning, everything was quiet, with only a few students seen walking in and out of the campus.

There was a heavy police presence monitoring the situation.

On Monday, the university returned to in-person teaching and learning after temporarily shifting to online teaching and learning from August 10.

Most campuses resumed regular teaching and learning without any issues.

However, the Pietermaritzburg campus faced interruptions characterised by disruptions of lectures, intimidation of students and staff and clashes between protesters and security staff on campus.

Executive director of corporate relations at UKZN, Normah Zondo, said the university management is profoundly troubled by the recent occurrences of violence, staff intimidation, and property destruction at the Pietermaritzburg campus.

“The William O’Brien examination venue became the target of a suspected arson attack, an event thought to be linked to the ongoing protests. Firefighters battled to extinguish the fire between 10 pm and 4 am this (Tuesday) morning,” she said.

We condemn these criminal and savage actions at the university. Violence is completely antithetical to our academic mission. There is no justification for the destruction of university assets and infrastructure intended to serve future generations

The protests, which relate to Nsfas, are outside the jurisdiction of the university, she said. However, the university is committed to ongoing dialogue with the student leadership and stakeholders who approach the situation with peaceful intentions.

She added they will not succumb to pressure from those seeking to undermine the functioning of the university.

“We are co-operating with law enforcement agencies to ensure that those responsible for these heinous acts are held accountable. Furthermore, we will not hesitate to initiate internal proceedings against anyone where there is evidence of their involvement in acts of violence, intimidation and destruction of property.

“With the support of the South African Police Services (SAPS), we are closely monitoring the situation on the Pietermaritzburg campus to ensure the safety of staff, students, and property.”

ALSO READ | UKZN online learning disrupted

Not the first incident

This is the second fire at the Pietermaritzburg campus since the protest started at the beginning of August.

Two weeks ago, The Witness reported about university property and a car being burnt. Windows of some buildings were also broken by people throwing stones. Five students were arrested in connection with the damage but the charges against them were dropped.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said police are investigating a case of arson with regards to the latest fire and no one has been arrested yet.

He said a staff member received a call from his colleague informing him that there were about 50 alleged students gathering near the examination venue on Monday night and when he went to check, they were seen collecting stones.

“There was a rubble fire that had already started inside the M9 gate. He went to get a fire extinguisher to put out the fire at the gate. He was then informed by the controller that the WOB examination venue was on fire. When he got there the roof was already burnt and firefighters and police were called. The entire WOB hall was burnt,” he said.

ALSO READ | UKZN protesting students arrested

He added a case of public violence and malicious damage to property has also been opened.

He said these cases are related to the protest that took place on Monday, when a fence was damaged and RMS staff were stoned.

The SRC could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.

Shortage of firefighters

Meanwhile, a fire department employee stationed in one of the four stations around the city said Msunduzi doesn’t have the capacity, both in machinery and human resources, to deal with fire outbreaks around the city.

The employee said had there been enough resources, the damage to the university structure would have been minimal.

“Numerous times building fires have exposed the lack of capacity of the city to deal with disaster. We have dead fire engines. For example, in Oribi there’s only one fire engine and the other one is not in compliance with the airport’s regulations.

The city station has one fire engine in operation and the other one is not operational. We are 60 firemen; understaffed in such a big city.

“The question you should be asking the City management is, do they have a plan in place to get the fire department in working order? We are in serious trouble because the municipality’s fire services are not adequate should a fire disaster hit parts of the city and immediate surroundings,” said the employee.

He said it was common to find a fire station closed because of the shortage of staff, adding that the Oribi situation is a recipe for the airport to be downgraded.

Msunduzi spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said the fire department was alerted to the fire at around midnight on Tuesday.

She said the city’s concern was the attack of their fire employees when they attend to fire incidents at the university.

ALSO READ | UKZN and DUT erupt in protests

“Two weeks ago our employees were attacked with stones when they responded to a fire in the same campus. They had to approach with caution when they attended to yesterday’s fire,” said Mkhize.

She said the shortage of firefighters is a reality, adding that it has not deterred the city from attending to incidents when they occur.

“The [situation] does not incapacitate the municipality from carrying out its duties. We work with different stakeholders so when there’s a need for reinforcement we get the required reinforcements.”