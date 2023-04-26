Art in the Park brings a host of beautiful creations out on public display

By Witness Reporter

Art in the Park takes place from Wednesday until Monday at the KZN National Botanical Gardens in Pietermaritzburg.

It is one of only a few exhibitions taking place in the City of Choice where artwork is on sale.

The exhibition attracts artists from different parts of the country, providing a safe and secure environment with a romantic atmosphere in which to showcase their work.

Platform for artists

Sponsored by the Creative Arts College, Art in the Park has been identified as a means to overcome barriers and inspire all races. Since 1962 it has provided a platform for artists to establish themselves, create a market for their skills and develop a synergy among themselves. It has also helped them survive and thrive as artists.

Art brings beauty into our world and makes it a better place. This year’s event promises to be a family weekend filled with exciting art and entertainment for all.

Art in the Park takes places between 10 am and 9 pm from Thursday to Saturday and on Monday, from 10 am to 4 pm.

The entrance fees are R40, R30 for pensioners and children below 12 years old get free entry. Tickets can only be purchased by card at the entrance or you can purchase tickets online at www.ticketpros.co.za