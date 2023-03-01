All set for Pietermaritzburg’s 59th Art in the Park in

Londiwe Xulu

It’s all systems go for the 59th Art in the Park with returning crafters hoping for a wonderful event.

The long-running outdoor art exhibition would’ve celebrated its 60th anniversary this year if the event hadn’t been cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organisers said this year’s event will, however, be a precursor to the grand celebration of the 60th anniversary.

Art in the Park starts on April 27 and runs to May 1 with a series of planned activities.

The director of the Msunduzi Pietermaritzburg Tourism Association, Dumisani Mhlongo said Art in the Park is both an art selling and business platform.

Mhlongo said this year’s theme is “My city — my heritage”.

Mhlongo said the theme will guide both the show’s standard feature in the form of schools’ “through the eye of a child” competition and the commissioned art pieces by established artists.

These will be expected to capture the representation of the heritage of the city and will ultimately reside at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall. Like in previous editions, visitors can look forward to a rich tapestry of art mediums and a cocktail of activities that appeal to all ages. Together with our main partners, a lot has already been covered for the preparation for the event that already promises to be a great offering.

Mhlongo said they received positive feedback from last year’s event. However, there were a few areas to be fixed and they have been working on these to ensure this year’s event was a success.

Speaking at the launch of this event, Mhlongo also announced Tourism KwaZulu-Natal as another official partner.

Creative Arts College CEO, Kevin Palium said Art in the Park is an opportunity for artists, art collectors, family and friends and community and country.

Personally, I am committed to the development of creatives and wish to see artists make money doing what they love and Art in the Park is that platform. It is a great joy to see the artists’ work being appreciated and more so to see them enjoy the benefits of their labour. I certainly encourage all, whether you are a connoisseur of art, whether you are an interior designer, business or simply a homemaker, you are bound to find something you will like at Art in the Park.

Returning crafters said they were once again excited to be part of the event and hoped to see more people buying and admiring their work.

Amanda Memela from Lincoln Meade said last year was the first time she had exhibited her work at the event and was looking forward to this year.

People need to understand that craft is a business that most people tend to underestimate by not realising there’s money in it. It needs to be appreciated more.

Lungisani Shezi from Zizameleni Action Group and Thandiwe Ntuli from Ababumbi Arts Ceramics echoed Memela’s words.