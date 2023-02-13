Artists and fans host prayer for AKA

Khethukuthula Xulu

Performing artists and those in the creative industry gathered at the crime scene where rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was killed on Friday night.

Kiernan Forbes (35), better known as AKA, was shot dead while exiting a popular Durban restaurant. His friend and popular chef, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, was also shot dead that night.

The Cultural and Creative Industries Federation of South Africa (CCIFSA) held a send-off prayer on Monday on Florida Road where the men died.

The section of the road where the incident took place was cordoned off and AKA’s peers, all dressed in black, sang and danced to his music.

eThekwini Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, who also attended the event, said the incident was unfortunate, and paints a bad picture for the City as a tourism destination.

We have agreed with law enforcement to expedite investigations, and also to ensure that in places like these police visibility is increased.

The investigation

In an interview with news channel, eNCA, ANC Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula, said he is confident the police will crack the case, but is urging anyone with information on the murder to come forward.

We can’t make speculations, but we know, it was a hit, AKA was assassinated. We believe in the capacity of the police to dig deep and get the killers and also determine why it happened.

KZN Police

KwaZulu-Natal police said the motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage, and police investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Alternatively, tip-offs can be relayed via the MySAPS app, said police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda.