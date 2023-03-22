Arts and craft gallery for Correctional Services

Amanda Sithole

The national commissioner of the Department of Correctional Services, Makgothi Thobakgale, has officially opened the first arts and crafts gallery on Chief Albert Luthuli Street in Pietermaritzburg.

The gallery, situated behind the Tatham Art Gallery, showcases and promotes the artistic talents of prisoners and those who are on parole and probation.

Speaking at the official launch, Makgothi said the gallery will assist prisoners and those on parole and probation to earn a living.

Wednesday marks history. This is the first out of six centres to open in KwaZulu-Natal.

Makgothi said the centre helps to showcase the talents of prisoners, whilst allowing them to express their emotions through art.

The gallery exhibits art and paintings that represent the origins of the KwaZulu-Natal province. The paintings highlight the rich history of Pietermaritzburg.

Mxolisi Mkhize, deputy mayor of Msunduzi Municipality, congratulated Correctional Services on the opening of the gallery.

The display in the arts and crafts gallery represents the milestone that the Pietermaritzburg Department of Correctional Services has reached.

It shall continue to represent the hard work and the role that is played by the Department of Correctional Services.

Professor Nobuhle Hlongwa, dean of the school of arts in the college of humanities at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), was among the guests who shared encouraging words about Correctional Services for the exceptional work.

The launch of the gallery is a commendable step that will help bring about positive change, new beginnings and hope to the prisoners, she said.