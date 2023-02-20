Ashburton couple’s garage gutted after generator catches fire

Londiwe Xulu

An Ashburton home outside Pietermaritzburg survived being completely gutted by fire after a generator in the garage caught fire during load shedding on Saturday night.

Homeowner, Dave Deighton said their lights went off around 8.30 pm and he went to his garage to check, thinking the generator had run out of petrol.

To his surprise, he found the generator on fire.

Deighton said it was fortunate that when he went to the garage, his wife, Clair was behind him and they both quickly reacted to the fire.

He said while he started putting out the fire with a hose pipe, Clair drove their cars out of the garage and contacted the Msunduzi Fire Department.

“We are very fortunate the rest of the house didn’t catch fire as we managed to contain it to the garage even though it was very intense,” said Deighton.

He added due to the intense heat from the fire, his aluminum ladders and a bicycle, which were inside the garage completely melted.

He said he was grateful they managed to move the cars out of the garage in time. Deighton said the fire lasted about two hours.

My wife was a stalwart. She did everything else, phoning for help while I was busy fighting the fire.

He said he was happy to see the fire department because by that time a hose pipe was not enough to put out the fire.

Deighton said the fire fighters ensured the fire didn’t spread to the rest of the house and that it had completely died down before they left.

He also shared his gratitude to their neighbours and other community members who, he said, came in numbers to assist them.

“My next-door neighbour, who said she heard a big bang and thought a shot had been fired phoned Mi7 and also checked on us.

“Mi7 arrived with an ambulance and gave us oxygen. They also stationed a security guard at my house for the night since the doors were left open,” said Deighton.

He added he and his wife were offered a place to sleep by one of their neighbours and only returned to the house on Sunday to start cleaning up and check for any damages in the house.

Deighton said the assistance of the community helped them deal with the trauma they experienced.

He added it was not a nice experience and they will probably go for trauma counselling once they’ve sorted everything out at the house.