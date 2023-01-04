News

Ashburton man killed in armed robbery

Police are searching for an unknown number of suspects who, allegedly, broke into an Ashburton home and shot a resident before making off with a television.

The Witness reporters arrived on scene just after Mi7, with SAPS following shortly after.

The information gathered so far is that at around 2 pm, suspects allegedly cut through the fence of a property and proceeded to conduct an armed robbery.

One person was shot and killed and the robbers made off with a TV.

The suspects reportedly fled into an adjacent bushy area. The K9 Unit was dispatched to search for the suspects.

According to a resident, who did not wish to be named, this was not the first time a robbery has occurred on this property. In December 2021, there was an attempted robbery at the same property.

Police and MI7 are still on the scene. This is a developing story. Updates to follow.