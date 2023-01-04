Ashburton man killed in armed robbery

An Ashburton resident was killed in an alleged armed robbery this afternoon.
Police are searching for an unknown number of suspects who, allegedly, broke into an Ashburton home and shot a resident before making off with a television.
The Witness reporters arrived on scene just after Mi7, with SAPS following shortly after.
The information gathered so far is that at around 2 pm, suspects allegedly cut through the fence of a property and proceeded to conduct an armed robbery.
One person was shot and killed and the robbers made off with a TV.
The suspects reportedly fled into an adjacent bushy area. The K9 Unit was dispatched to search for the suspects.
According to a resident, who did not wish to be named, this was not the first time a robbery has occurred on this property. In December 2021, there was an attempted robbery at the same property.
Police and MI7 are still on the scene. This is a developing story. Updates to follow.