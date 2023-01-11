Ashburton murder motivates community to form policing forum

Chanel George

The murder of Phillip Gill last Wednesday was the last straw for Ashburton residents, who have been suffering a spate of robberies over the past few months.

The death of Gill, who was shot during an armed robbery last week, has prompted Ashburton residents to form a community policing forum to fight crime in the area.

In the past eight months, residents said there have been numerous break-ins and attempted robberies targeting households in Ward 37.

Edith Elliot, the DA councillor for Ward 37, said the Ashburton community had previously formed a strong community watch group, supported by local security companies and SAPS. However, over time, as crime went on the decline, “complacency set in,” and the community watch group slowly became of no effect.

After the shocking murder of Gill last week, Elliot decided enough was enough, and called for a community meeting to deal with the increase in crime that is threatening the safety of the community and leaving residents living in fear.

Approximately 100 concerned community members, along with SAPS and local security companies, gathered on a field at the Ashburton Horse Training Centre in Pope Ellis Drive on Sunday.

Elliot said both SAPS and security companies gave their input on community safety at the meeting and it was advised that policing by even the best commercial response groups is only effective when supported by community vigilance and community policing groups.

More than ever, in the face of SAPS understaffing, vehicle shortage and various inefficiencies, communities need to be self-reliant and advised to open cases at the charge office.

Report dockets opened at the crime scene are not counted towards the crime statistics for an area, while case numbers are used to assign appropriate numbers of SAPS members and vehicles to police areas.

As a result of the meeting, a committee of five, and 43 volunteers stepped forward to form the Ashburton Community Policing Forum (CPF).

Keith Brown from the Bishopstowe area said there had been multiple cases of theft and robbery in his area.

On our road alone, there have been 20 cases in the past three months. The police have done nothing to assist us with safety in the area. We don’t even bother to call them anymore.

Brown added that the thieves have become brazen and will strike at any time of day or night.

Leonard Mfuni, from the Ashburton area said his home had been broken into twice in one week.

They broke in last Tuesday and they came back on Thursday.

I have never experienced crime at this level in my life.

Ashburton resident Shannon Elliot told The Witness that, in December, a stray bullet flew through their carport and hit the back windscreen of her car.

[The security company] arrived about 20 minutes after I called them. We called SAPS and they arrived and took the bullet from the boot. We have yet to have an incident report number or any feedback from them. I do not have a case number because I received no correspondence from the police.

A source close to The Witness, who lives in Ashburton, told The Witness that their home was broken into in September last year.

The robbers gained access through the garden and ransacked all the equipment outside. I have video footage of the suspect very clearly; there is enough footage of the robber.

Nothing was done by the Alexandra Police Station. SAPS members came out and took fingerprints. They got clear fingerprints from the scene, yet we have heard nothing since.

Why waste government resources by taking fingerprints and evidence from crime scenes to let it sit on a shelf somewhere?

Colin David of Mi7 national Group said Mi7 has always worked closely with the community of Ashburton.

We will continue to work and support them in the fight against crime.

While I cannot divulge the manner in which we will be assisting for security reasons, we will be creating a higher level of visibility, strategic patrols, as well as conducting special operations in every effort to combat crime in the Ashburton community.

When Pietermaritzburg SAPS spokesperson Sifiso Gwala was approached for comment, he referred The Witness to the national SAPS.

SAPS provincial spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the complaints will be investigated on a case-by-case basis.

Crime on the rise or decrease can only be determined through crime statistics, which is released after every three months by the police minister.

Gwala said the investigation into the armed robbery and murder of Gill is still ongoing and no arrests have been made.