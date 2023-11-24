Ashburton residents without water during heatwave

By Chanel George

With temperatures expected to reach 40°C on Friday, Ashburton residents hope their water will be restored, after suffering this week’s heat with dry taps.

Ashburton ward councillor, Edith Elliot, said the suburb has not had sufficient running water since Monday after a Sanral TLB operator struck a water pipe supplying water to Ashburton East. Sanral is currently working on widening the N3 and upgrading the interchange.

Elliot said the water outage started when contractors damaged a pipe on Monday morning, which was followed by multiple pipes bursting.

“Although this pipe was fixed by Monday evening, we have had three burst pipes since then which resulted in a [prolonged] outage,” she said.

Elliot said the other burst pipes occurred on the N3 freeway bridge near Ashburton, at the contractors’ campsite and one across from the campsite.

I must commend the work being done by the municipality, but one cannot ignore the fact that equipment is extremely limited — with the city using just one hired TLB.

Elliot said much of the city’s water infrastructure is old and needs replacing. She said the old asbestos pipes are brittle, and restoring pressure to the system too quickly often results in further fractures.

Shannon Elliot, a resident of Ashburton, said the water issue in Ashburton has become extremely frustrating.

“We are on day four of no water. We haven’t been able to wash clothes, dishes are piling up and we’ve been having bucket baths,” she said.

Elliot said residents’ day-to-day needs are not being met and the lack of assistance from the municipality comes across as a no-care attitude.

The plumbing infrastructure in Ashburton is crumbling. The contractors hit a pipe on Monday and once that repair was done, we have had three or four more burst pipes. The speed and urgency portrayed by the municipality is shocking.

Leonard Mfuni, who owns a farm in the area, said he has had to rely on his bore hole to supply his farm with water while he waits for total restoration of the water supply.

Municipal spokesperson, Ntobeko Mkhize, said the outage was caused by a contractor working on the N3 project who damaged a pipe and then closed the municipality isolation valve.

“Pipes were repaired but after that there were three or four more bursts. Our fitter and water inspector are trying to stabilise the system. We apologise for the inconvenience caused,” said Mkhize.