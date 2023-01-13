Asset Forfeiture Unit gets restraint order in Daymed Hospital tax fraud case

Witness Reporter

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) in KwaZulu-Natal has obtained an interim restraint order to the value of approximately R39 million against Pietermaritzburg doctor, Navind Dayanand, his wife Nerupa Dayanand and Daymed Private Hospital.

Dayanand and his wife are charged along with Douglas Mpofu, Carla Domenica Louden and Yagasami Ronnie Perumal.

The state is alleging that the Dayanands acted together and with others, to defraud the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

To this effect, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, said false corporate income tax (CIT), value added tax (VAT) and personal income tax (PIT) returns were submitted to SARS so that the doctor and the hospital could obtain undue tax refunds and/or not pay due taxes to the value of approximately R39 million.

The assets stipulated in the order include items from the hospital such as furniture, vehicles, computers and electrical, medical and electronic equipment.

“The order also mentions immovable properties. The assets will be held under the curatorship of the appointed curator, until the order is confirmed,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

The criminal matter returns to court on February 24, for statements and for all the accused persons to appear in court.