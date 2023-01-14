Updated: AFU obtains interim restraint order against Pietermaritzburg doctor, hospital

Chris Ndaliso

The KwaZulu-Natal Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has obtained an interim restraint order to the value of about R37,2 million against Daymed Private Hospital.

In addition they want to secure assets worth over R2 million from Dr Navind Dayanand.

The hospital is the first respondent in the matter, in connection with the allegations of tax fraud against Dayanand, his wife Nerupa and Daymed Private Hospital (Pty) Ltd.

According to the NPA’s Natasha Ramkisson, the state alleges that the Dayanands acted together and with others, to defraud the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

To this effect, false Corporate Income Tax (CIT), Value Added Tax (VAT) and Personal Income Tax (PIT) returns were submitted to SARS so that the doctor and the hospital could obtain undue tax refunds and/or not pay due taxes to the value of approximately R39 million. The assets stipulated in the order include items from the hospital such as furniture, vehicles, computers and electrical, medical and electronic equipment. The order also mentions immovable properties. The assets will be held under the curatorship of the appointed curator, until the order is confirmed.

She said the case will return to court on February 24 for statements and for all the accused to appear in court.

According to the court order, the Dayanads have until March 1 to present reasons why the order should not be made final.

The order prohibits the respondents from dealing in any manner with the named assets.

Ramkisson said:

This order was granted a few weeks ago by the Pietermaritzburg high court. Basically what this [interim restraint] order means is that the assets will be kept under curatorship until the order is made final. Remember there are various stages with the AFU application. You have an interim restraint order [the current one in place]and this order gets confirmed and it becomes a restraint order with the next order being the confiscation order and lastly the forfeiture order, which is the last in the series of orders where the assets are forfeited to the state.

The Witness reported in November last year that the prominent Dayanand initially faced over 51 charges worth over R2,1 billion.

The hospital was charged with CIT fraud, VAT fraud, and PAYE credit fraud with an actual prejudice of approximately R37 million to SARS and a potential prejudice of R498 million for PAYE.

Dayanand was charged with personal income tax fraud and VAT fraud to the value of R142 million and PAYE credit fraud with the potential prejudice of R637 million to SARS.

Nerupa was the company’s financial manager and was allegedly involved in the hiring and dismissal of accountants engaged to submit tax returns on behalf of the doctor and Daymed.

The alleged offences took place between 2012 and 2020.

According to court documents for the state, there were seven CIT returns submitted by the hospital for the February 2014 tax period. During audits of the tax periods, it was discovered that the hospital had understated its taxable income tax.

It is alleged that the hospital submitted a total of 55 tax returns for the February 2014 tax period, and during an audit, it was discovered that the hospital had under-declared its sales and overstated its input tax.

As a result of the misrepresentations made by the hospital, it is alleged that SARS suffered actual and potential prejudice of over R28,7 million, and R498 million in respect of CIT; and R8,4 million and R858,3 million in respect of VAT.

According to the document, Dayanand submitted 22 personal income tax (PIT) returns to SARS for his own personal income tax.

It is alleged that during an audit of the tax returns submitted, it was discovered that Dayanand had under-declared his business and employment income, failed to declare interest and investment income and in certain income tax returns, had claimed false PAYE credits.

The audit on his PIT determined that the misrepresentations made by Dayanand in the various income tax returns submitted caused actual and potential prejudice to SARS in the amount of R2 015 072,77 and R6 37 352 051,10 respectively, said the court papers.