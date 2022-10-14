Association for the Physically Challenged accuse Msunduzi of abuse

Lethiwe Makhanya

The Association for the Physically Challenged in Scottsville has accused Msunduzi Municipality of abusing them after restricting their water for allegedly owing rates.

The association, which provides a home for 20 people who are physically challenged, has since been forced to buy bottled water while it is also getting help from neighbours.

Brett Cubitt, provincial director, told The Witness that they do not understand why the municipality restricted their water because their account is up to date.

We have owned this property since 1993, and as we are a registered NPO, we have always been exempt from paying rates. But we do pay our light and water accounts religiously.

He said that what makes things worse is that no warning was given to them before their water was restricted.

The situation is very bad. Many of the residents wear diapers and they need water for bathing and ensuring that they are kept clean. Water is needed for drinking and food preparation.

The residents need water in order to bath, flush toilets, wash hands and their soiled clothes, cook their food and for drinking and the taking of medication. The restricting of water is unsafe and a health hazard for our residents. This is an unacceptable situation.

Cubitt said the situation has forced them to buy drinking water, while neighbours are assisting by filling up portable water containers for them.

He said they need the municipality to turn the water back on. The rates issue is a separate matter that must be resolved separately.

They must let us try to resolve the rates matter as restricting water is affecting 20 severely physically challenged people.

He said when they went to try to sort out the bill of R84 000 with the municipality, they were told that there is a further bill of R490 000 on a different account number, but for the same property.

He said the municipality is investigating but still has not reconnected them.

Msunduzi Municipality spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize did not respond to questions by the time of publication.