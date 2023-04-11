At least four Pietermaritzburg businesses gutted by fire

By Chris Ndaliso

At least four businesses in Masukwana (East) Street, Pietermaritzburg, were gutted by fire on Sunday evening.

The fire, believed to have been caused by an electrical surge, gutted a clothing shop, two fast-food outlets and a liquor store.

ALSO READ | Man dies, 15 homes destroyed in shack fire

According to fast-food owner Mubarak Hosne, he received a call around 8 pm informing him about a fire that had broken out after the electricity had been off since 5 pm.

“We had load shedding at 5 pm and I received a call at about 8 pm. The fire started at the clothing shop next door. By the time firefighters arrived, the fire was still in the same store but eventually spread to my shop and two others.”

The firetruck had no water. They could have prevented the fire from spreading had they arrived with enough water. I have lost about R900 000 in stock and machinery. It’s hard because I have no insurance. READ MORE Residents urged to grow their own food

He said five refrigerators, three freezers, shawarma machinery and deep fryers, all brand new, were destroyed in the fire.

All these were brand new as I started this business just about three months ago. It is really difficult to tell how the fire started and we don’t know if there will be an investigation by the municipality but for me I am really devastated.

All four shops were in ruins, and the two owners The Witness spoke to said they had no insurance.

ALSO READ | Truck carrying paraffin catches fire on the N3

Saiful Islam, another fast-food outlet owner, said the fire cost him about R500 000. He said there was little to salvage from the ruins.

“I can’t explain how I feel right now because all my livelihood is destroyed. It is possible that the fire was triggered by an electricity surge as we had load shedding.”

In a case like this one we can only wait for the landlord and hear what his plans are. Maybe an investigation into the fire can bring some clue as to who should be held liable for our loss. For now we appreciate any kind of help that can be offered during this difficult time.

At least two men clad in Msunduzi-labelled clothing were at the scene on Monday talking to those affected by the fire. It was not immediately clear what they were doing on the scene.

ALSO READ | Ashburton couple’s garage gutted after generator catches fire

Msunduzi Municipality spokesperson, Ntobeko Mkhize, said the cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

“We can confirm that the emergency services responded swiftly when they were made aware of the fire and dispatched firefighters to extinguish the fire. Upon arrival, they found that the fire had already engulfed the roof of the businesses.”