Auditor-General lauds KZN departments

By Clive Ndou

While there has been an improvement in the audit outcomes of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government departments and entities in the current reporting cycle, the Auditor-General (A-G) has warned that key departments such as Health and Education are facing major cashflow problems.

In her 2022/23 report released on Wednesday, Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke, however, lauded departments such as KZN Health, which for the first time in years received an unqualified report.

“The improvement at the Health Department is particularly notable, as it received an unqualified audit opinion with findings for the first time since 2008-09, due to management’s efforts and engagements with the Provincial Treasury to revisit its asset methodology,” Maluleke said in her report.

Out of KZN’s 21 government departments and entities, only two received qualified audit outcomes.

Maluleke attributed the improvement to the high-level of co-operation between the provincial government leadership and the A-G’s office.

Leadership responded to our call to improve audit outcomes over the administrative term and, in 2022-23, 11 auditees [52%] achieved clean audits. It is encouraging that 86% of auditees submitted financial statements that were free from material mis-statements, compared to 50% in the last year of the previous administration.

"Similarly, there has been a marked improvement in compliance with legislation over the administrative term, as 75% of auditees reported material non-compliance in 2018-19 compared to 48% in 2022-23.

“Similarly, there has been a marked improvement in compliance with legislation over the administrative term, as 75% of auditees reported material non-compliance in 2018-19 compared to 48% in 2022-23.

“The quality of submitted performance reports also improved from 17% to 47% over the same period,” she said.

However, Maluleke said the A-G’s office was concerned about cash-flow related problems within some of the provincial departments.

“The financial health of departments remained stable over the administrative term, however most departments continued to experience challenges related to cash-flow management and financial sustainability,” she said.

“For example, the Education Department could not collect staff debt of R539 million and relied on a bank overdraft to sustain the cash flow and cover expenses, which hindered its ability to meet future commitments and service delivery performance targets.”

At year-end, the provincial departments reported that they owed creditors a combined R3,88 billion after most of their budget for the year had been spent. This amount will thus need to be paid out of next year’s budget, adding pressure on future service delivery and financial planning.

“Similarly, claims arising from medical negligence against the Health Department put a significant strain on its finances and redirected funds away from healthcare services.

“The department must promptly investigate and resolve these cases, and must implement measures to eradicate the circumstances leading to such cases and the associated legal claims,” Maluleka said.

The cash-flow challenges were also as a result of events ranging from the 2022 floods and the July 2021 unrest, which had a negative impact on the province’s economy.