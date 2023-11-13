Auspicious milestone for construction of new Aryan Benevolent Home

By Shorné Bennie

Religious leaders from different faiths gathered at the Sunlit Gardens in Northdale to bless the construction site of the new Aryan Benevolent Home (ABH), which is due to be complete in the next 12 months.

Moulana Yakoob Patel, Gurrukal Shunmugam and Father Evans of the Catholic Church Dominician Order each shared a prayer and wished the ABH success and prosperity for the building of the facility. The board of management of the ABH was also in attendance.

The ABH is currently in the process of relocating from their property in Pietermaritz Street to the new site they share with Sunlit Gardens Home in Northdale. The board of management took the decision to relocate the home due to safety and security concerns related to elevated crime levels in the city centre.

“Our building plans have passed the town planning stage and we await approval. Currently, work has commenced with setting out the buildings on site, clearing of the site and the excavation of trenches for the foundations,” said ABH president Mayash Chetty.

He said the ABH was going through tough financial times and relied on community goodwill for support.

The ABH is not immune to the current hardships being faced by the citizens and business of our country. The impact of Covid-19 has been devastating for all and it has made the sustainability of organisations like the ABH even more difficult.

“The onset of the pandemic has meant the ABH has not received the same level of donations that it has received prior to this. The net impact has been an ever-widening gap in the shortfalls that need to be funded from a dwindling reserve,” said Chetty.

Cash donations to support the ABH can be made to the Aryan Benevolent Society, First National Bank, account number: 63005858931, branch code: 221425, swift code: FIRNZAJJ.

The ABH is a registered non profit and public benefit organisation.