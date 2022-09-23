AVBOB to bury Pongola accident victims

Witness Reporter

Funeral undertaker AVBOB has pledged to assist the families of the Pongola truck and bakkie accident.

Group chief executive Carl van der Riet said the three children from the same family were being buried on Friday while the remaining 17 will be buried on Saturday.

Van der Riet said as a company, they are committed to the rights of vulnerable children, and their access to life changing quality education.

“No society can build a future without being invested in the challenges and needs of its children and communities. The tragic news of the passing of 18 children and two adults in the Pongola accident in KwaZulu-Natal has left us all devastated.

“The tragedy has highlighted the difficulties that children, especially those in rural areas have to endure in their daily lives. As a group, we are deeply committed to serving our members and their communities, and we have therefore offered our assistance to the bereaved families in burying their loved ones, at no cost to the families,” said Van der Riet.

Ellaine Gogo, AVBOB KZN provincial manager, and her team are in discussions with stakeholders in Pongola to assist the families with funeral arrangements.

A report on the accident released by police Minister Bheki Cele had since revealed that the accident was caused by negligence on the part of the truck driver.