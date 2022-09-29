Average food basket decreases for Pietermaritzburg

Nosipho Gumede

The average food basket decreased in September.

This is according to the Pietermaritzburg economic justice and dignity (PMBEJD) household affordability index.

According to the PMBEJD, the Maritzburg basket decreased by R15,28 (-0,3%) month-on-month, and increased by R576,75 (14,1%) year-on-year, to R4 655,05 in September 2022.

“For the past three months fuel prices and global food commodity prices have come down, yet we do not see a corresponding drop in food prices at the retail level. Due to a lack of transparency in the local food value chains we are unable to identify where in the chain inflation remains stubbornly high,” read the statement.

It said September sees higher prices (5% +) on white bread, onions, wors, tomatoes, butternut, oranges, and stock cubes. A 3% increase on brown bread, potatoes, milk, maas (amasi), curry powder, and a 2% increase in frozen chicken portions and beef.

Meanwhile the PMBEJD said cooking oil dropped by an average of R20,68 per 5 litre bottle or -9% (with the average cost of a 5-litre bottle being R210,86).

“The average cost of the core foods in a household basket (foods which are prioritised and bought first) are still high in relation to ability to pay. In September, the cost of these foods is R2 654,46 and over the past year, these core foods have increased in price by 16,5% (R375,56),” read the statement.

They added that the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet increased by R8,37 or 1,0%.

Food Basket for a family of four

According to the group’s calculations, using Pietermaritzburg-based figures for electricity and transport, and the average figure for a minimum nutritional basket of food for a family of four, electricity and transport ends up taking 58,1% of a worker’s wage (R2 371,50/R4 081,44).

“Food is bought after monies for transport and electricity have been paid for or set aside (leaving only R1 709,94 – for food and everything else), and so in September 2022, PMBEJD calculates that workers’ families will underspend on food by a minimum of 47,3% (having R1 709,94 left after transport and electricity, and with food costing R3 247,23),” read the statement.

The group said this means that for a worker’s family of four persons, even if every remaining cent of the R1 709,94 is used to buy food only – a family will live in food poverty.

“The updated food poverty line is R663 per capita a month: for four persons who eat together out of the same pot, this R663 (x4) is R2 652.

“A worker bringing home the national minimum wage will see her family living in food poverty, forced to survive at 36% below the food poverty line,” read the statement.

The group also added that the cost of basic hygiene products is high, saying that the September 2022 household domestic & personal hygiene index shows an increase of R12,66 (1,4%) month-on-month.

“These products compete in the household purse with food. These products are essential for good health and hygiene,” read the statement.