Award winning musician Zahara has died

By Nompilo Kunene

Multi-award winning musician Bulelwa Mkutukana, better known as Zahara, has died.

The 35-year-old Loliwe hitmaker died at a private Johannesburg hospital on Monday night.

Her fiancé Mpho Xaba was by her bedside.

The songstress was admitted to hospital with liver complications nearly two weeks ago.

Zahara released five studio albums, with her 2011 debut album Loliwe going double platinum.

Over the last 12 years, she became one of the country’s most recognised musicians for her unique style.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of @ZaharaSA ❤️

An incredibly talented artist, our condolences to her family and friends.#RIPZahara #ExpressoShow pic.twitter.com/XogMG2dCeN— Expresso Show (@expressoshow) December 12, 2023

She was honoured with 17 South African Music Awards.

As tributes continue to pour in for the musician, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa has sent his condolences to Zahara’s family.

I am very saddened by the passing of @ZaharaSA. My deepest condolences to the Mkutukana family and the South African music industry. Government has been with the family for some time now. Zahara and her guitar made an incredible and lasting impact in South African music. pic.twitter.com/1a402aQfLs— Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture (@zizikodwa) December 11, 2023