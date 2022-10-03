Baby dumped with apology letter in Durban

Nosipho Gumede

An infant baby believed to be about 3 months old was found abandoned near a stream in Dawncrest, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday morning.

According to a statement released by Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) a man found the baby at the base of an embankment next to a stream in the vicinity of a soccer court while picking mangoes.

“The baby was found with a bag containing nappies, a bottle of milk and a pacifier was lying next to her and a note believed to be written by the mother,”

Note left by alleged mother who abandoned baby in Dawncrest, KZN. Photo: RUSA

“In the note, the mother requested authorities to be notified when the baby was found, saying she made contact with social workers twice with no luck of assistance and that abortion was not an option as it is no longer safe and hospitals have strict rules,” read the statement.

The group added that on arrival, they were shown the location and handed over the baby and the bag.

“The baby girl was then fed with a bottle of milk. Medics examined the infant and found her to be in good health,” read the statement.

The group added that a criminal case of Child Abandonment will be registered and that they will be seeking assistance to identify the child or mother.