Baby found dead at KZN crèche

By Witness Reporter

A nine-month-old boy was found dead at a crèche in Umganu Circle in Zwelisha, in Durban, on Tuesday.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) members arrived at the scene after they were called out by one of the caregivers.

Prem Balram, a spokesperson for Rusa, said that the infant was found naked and unresponsive.

Rusa medics were immediately dispatched and on arrival discovered a large crowd gathered in the yard.

The child was naked and wrapped in a blanket. Medics examined the minor and discovered that he showed no signs of life.

He added the child was attending his first day at the crèche.

“According to the owner of the establishment, the boy was enrolled at the crèche this [Monday] morning.

“He allegedly fell asleep while being fed lunch. Caregivers discovered him unresponsive approximately four hours later when they conducted a wellness check,” he said

Balram added that an inquest has been opened.