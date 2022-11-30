Bad breeding blamed for vicious pitbulls

Jordan Erradu

The debate around whether pitbulls are killer dogs or loving pets has intensified over the past few weeks.

During the month of November, at least seven recorded incidents of children being mauled by pitbulls have been reported around the country.

In response, communities in some parts of the country have retaliated by killing these dogs, prompting pitbull owners to surrender their pets to SPCAs in large numbers.

Petition to ban pitbulls

Recently, the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation launched a petition calling for a ban on pitbulls as domestic pets.

Pitbull refers to mixed breed dogs with certain physical traits such as a muscular body and broad head, and applies in much the same way as “hound” applies to greyhound or Afghan hound.

Contrary to popular opinion, the pitbull is a dog type and not a specific breed. According to Jerome de Villiers, a retired SAPS dog handler and trainer, pitbulls have gained a bad reputation because of bad breeding.

There is nothing wrong with pitbulls. It all depends on the breeder. The breed can be either good or bad. The problem is that people buy pitbulls from backyard breeders with the intention to get them to fight. These backyard breeders are in it to make money. Furthermore, the dogs are not properly trained

He added that it is an image thing for youngsters who watch dog fights and then buy badly bred pitbulls.

They then enter these dogs in dog fights without the proper training. “Pitbulls are amazing, brilliant and lovely dogs if they are properly bred and trained,” De Villiers said.

Improper training by dog owners

The reason for pitbulls attacking humans, especially children, is because of improper training by the dog’s owner.

Some even train them to be aggressive and to bite without provocation. Their behaviour is also determined by how they are treated by their owners.

In a previous interview with Pietermaritzburg dog trainer and behaviour specialist Adrienne Olivier in 2020, she stressed the importance of doing one’s own thorough research on the breed of dog instead of believing urban myths and selecting a dog breed based purely on emotions.

“All breeds of dogs have their own breed traits and genetic predispositions. People often buy dogs without knowing what they will have to work with,” Olivier told Maritzburg Sun.

She said in all dogs, especially power-breed dogs like pitbulls, early socialisation within the first few months of the puppy’s life is crucial.

Socialisation means exposing the dog to a wide range of ‘mild stresses’ in the form of experiences, people and other animals from as early in its life as possible. The more mild stresses dogs are exposed to early in life, the better they will learn to cope with stresses later

When mild stresses are not dealt with, this is called trigger stacking, and can eventually lead to a “breaking point” that can result in displaced aggression.

“Another misconception with power breed dogs is that ‘love conquers all’.

“All the love in the world cannot overcome genetic predispositions in dogs. Dog owners have a responsibility to learn to understand how their dog breed functions and make the effort to learn to communicate with it. That is why socialisation and training of all dog breeds, especially power breeds, is so important,” she stressed.