Bail application pending for man who killed police officer

The defence advocate of murder accused Asad Haniff Ramjan (29) said his client had remained at the scene and did not flee after the shooting incident that led to the death of policeman Constable Thabani Gwala last week.

The Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday continued listening to arguments for and against Ramjan’s bail application.

Ramjan, who works at a gun range, is alleged to have shot Gwala (35) nine times on Monday last week during an altercation. Gwala was off-duty at the time.

The state maintained it was opposed to bail and considered Ramjan to be both a flight and public safety risk. The state prosecutor told the court that Gwala was shot nine times including a gunshot wound to his back while he was on the ground.

He said that Ramjan was a shooting range officer and should be held to a higher standard of firearm safety. Ramjan’s advocate, Joseph Wolmarans, told the court that the investigating officer’s affidavit mentions incidents that have nothing to do with the bail application.

It is wrong to only place those factors before the court which are adverse to the accused but not favourable to the accused. One wonders why the police choose to omit favourable facts from their evidence.

“Nowhere in the affidavit of the investigating officer is it mentioned where the firearm was. The other puzzling aspect is that no mention is made of the fact that the accused remained on the scene until the police arrived, he didn’t try to run away, he didn’t flee.

“If he was a flight risk, then he would have been gone immediately after the shooting,” said advocate Wolmarans.

He added that Ramjan phoned a police officer after the incident to tell him that he was involved in the shooting incident.

“This is indicative of the fact that the applicant is not a flight risk,” said Wolmarans.

Judgment on the bail application will be delivered on Friday.