Bail application refused for kidnapping accused

Friends, family and community members were overjoyed when the alleged kidnappers of Raisethorpe teenager Abdul Mateen Khalid were denied bail by the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The six men, who were allegedly involved in the kidnapping of Abdul (17) from Brixham Road on May 24, appeared in the magistrate’s court to hear the judgment of their bail application.

Four of the men, Mohamed Faisal, Rana Yaseen, Thembinkosi Hadebe and Thulani Mncwabe were refused bail by magistrate Padmini Chetty, while the other two, Omar Riaz and Naveed Khan, abandoned their bail application last week.

The bail application process was delayed due to difficulties acquiring an interpreter for the four foreign nationals, who hail from Pakistan and speak in Urdu. This was essential to the case as it ensured the men clearly understood their rights and charges against them.

The magistrate posed that the men were risks to society, noting the seriousness of the charges and the fact that one of the accused has a previous conviction of kidnapping, dating back to 2018, which Chetty said was recent.

The respective [conviction] status of applicant three and four (Faisal and Yaseen) has not been established. Applicant four has a previous conviction of kidnapping from 2018. The state has a strong case against the applicants, which includes video footage, cell phone records, vehicle records and direct evidence. The charges are serious and warrant lengthy sentences. Further, it is clear to the court that the applicants acted together for a common purpose.

“The court finds that all four applicants failed to discharge onus of probabilities and it is not in the interest of justice to release them on bail,” said Chetty.

The local Pakistani community were thrilled with the bail being denied by the court. The community gathered outside the magistrate’s court on the day of the bail judgment, lobbying for it to be denied.

Rana Abbas, who was the spokesperson for the community, said these were serious crimes.

We are foreigners here. We did not come here for crime. The crimes that these men committed are appalling. One of them has a previous conviction for kidnapping, which shows he will do it again.

The case was remanded to August 28.