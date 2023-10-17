Bail bid postponed for Imbali man accused of murder

By Lethiwe Makhanya

A bail application for a man who allegedly killed four people in Imbali has been postponed to November 6.

Andile Sabelo Shezi Memela (24) from the Emaqeleni area in Imbali appeared at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where he was expected to make a formal bail application. However, it did not proceed because he changed his attorney.

He was represented by a legal aid attorney but on Monday said he will be using a private attorney going forward. He faces four charges of murder.

It is alleged that he shot and killed Nontando Ndlovu, Zamokuhle Phungula, Lusanda Zimu and Nduduzo Miya on October 1, last year, in the Emaqaleni area.

The incident took place at the Khumalo homestead when two unknown men, one of whom was wearing a mask, stormed into the house and ordered all the people in the house to lie down and hand over their cell phones.

The gunmen then opened fire.

There were about 13 people in the house, including two children, when the incident took place.

One of the children was reported to be three years old at the time.

Everyone had gathered at the house to celebrate Ndlovu’s birthday

According to the court papers, Ndlovu was a witness in a criminal case and he was killed for that reason.

The state said it is opposed to Memela being released on bail. They said the safety of witnesses is still a concern.

The matter was postponed for Memela’s attorney to be present and for a formal bail application.

The investigating officer also filed an application for Memela to be kept at Camperdown SAPS, which was granted.