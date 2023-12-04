Bail denied for man wanted in USA

By Akheel Sewsunker

The Umhlali Periodical Court has denied bail to an Indian national who was arrested in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal.

Natasha Ramkisson-Kara spokesperson for the KZN National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), said Rahul Jaiswal (40) was arrested in South Africa and is wanted by the United States of America on allegations of conspiracy, drug distribution, money laundering, and importing controlled substances.

Jaiswal is married to a South African citizen.

“South Africa has received an Extradition Request from the United States government, outlining a series of charges against Jaiswal, which inter alia claim that he is leading an organised criminal group under the guise of JAISWAL DTO (DTO).

“According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), DTO was allegedly involved in the illegal importation, distribution, and misbranding of prescription drugs, operating from India, and reaching customers in the USA,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

She said the court established that he was a flight risk during his bail application.

During his bail application, Jaiswal highlighted personal circumstances, including his marriage to a South African citizen, financial responsibility towards his family, and information relating to his employment in India.

“The state argued that Jaiswal’s status as a foreign national, his lack of permitted employment in South Africa, and his ties to the alleged criminal activities posed significant risks,” she said.

Ramkisson-Kara said the court had denied his bail application.

“On November 21, 2023, the court found that Jaiswal had not demonstrated why his release on bail would be in the interest of justice and denied his application.”

The case returns to court on 26 January 2024 for a pre–inquiry into the Extradition Request hearing.

The bail application was successfully opposed by Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Deneshree Naicker and Senior State Advocate Naveen Sewparsat.

Ramkisson-Kara added that the detailed charges and the denial of bail underscore the seriousness of the allegations against Jaiswal, emphasizing the legal complexities involved in extradition cases.