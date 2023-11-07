By Clive Ndou

The provincial Treasury on Monday confirmed that Finance MEC Peggy Nkonyeni is preparing to table a plan on how the KZN government will address its escalating human resource costs.

This comes as concerns mount about KZN’s financial position amid a deteriorating economic outlook coupled by a ballooning wage bill.

The province’s finances took a turn for the worse when in April the National Treasury could not step in to assist provinces to raise billions of rands required for them to implement the national government’s decision to increase civil servants’ salaries by 7,5%.

In respect of the KZN provincial government, the 7,5% salary hike meant an additional R5,3 billion on its salary bill.

Hopes for National Treasury to step in were dashed when Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, in his mini budget a week ago, made no mention of any relief to provinces in relation to the salary hike.

The KZN Treasury — which has since directed provincial departments to reprioritise their spending to finance the 7,5% salary increase — said Nkonyeni will outline how the provincial government will be dealing with the matter around the ballooning wage bill during her upcoming provincial mini budget.

“Final details of how the province will fund the wage increase will be contained in the adjustment estimate that the MEC for Finance will table at the KZN Legislature on November 30,” KZN provincial treasury spokesperson, Musa Cebisa, said.

In his mini budget, minister Godongwana warned that government could be plunged into a fiscal crisis if it did not rein in its ballooning salary bill and debt currently costing the state more than R300 billion annually to service.

While Godogwana proposed that departments should start implementing cost-cutting measures to conserve resources, there are concerns that the austerity measures would compromise the delivery of key services.

In KZN, the financial difficulties currently faced by the provincial government was highlighted when the KZN social development department had its petrol cards blocked by the bank after the department had failed to pay invoices worth R700 million.

The department has since resolved the matter with the bank.

Elsewhere within KwaZulu-Natal, the provincial legislature suspended most of its physical meetings — which are now held virtually to save costs — which require the provincial legislature to pay transport and accommodation costs for the MPLs who have to travel to Pietermaritzburg for portfolio committee and house meetings.