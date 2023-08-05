Barbie fever hits the city

By Nosipho Gumede

The recently released Barbie movie and the Oppenheimer film have caused a global sensation.

The movies have smashed box-office records globally and have created a craze in cinemas and shopping malls with an influx of shades of pink for the Barbie movie and black for the Oppenheimer movie, sported by passionate moviegoers.

Many retailers have also come on board, adopting pink as their new marketing drawcard, with shop display windows at malls around the province going pink too.

At the Cine Centre at Liberty Midlands Mall three movie houses are reserved for Barbie screenings.

Unpacking the sales trends and changes the Barbie movie has had in the toy market, marketing manager for Toys R Us, Catherine Jacoby, told podcaster Pippa Hudson that, since the premiere of the Barbie movie, sales of the Mattel doll have surged by 30%.

“Global trends show that over 25% of the global toy market is bought by adults and we really see this gap in South Africa as well,” said Jacoby.

She said there is a huge number of collectors that are really hooked on nostalgia toys.

They want to get through tough times or reconnect with their inner child and even the youngsters are really starting to buy into the collection of toys, saying that sometimes it’s not really to play with them but to keep them as a prized possession.

Barbie collector Bettina Dorfmann shows some of her rare Barbies at her “Barbie clinic” in Düsseldorf, western Germany. With her collection of 18 00 Barbies, German Bettina Dorfmann has been in the Guinness Book of Records since 2017. Photo: AFP

The Barbie movie has not only contributed to the increased sales of Barbie toys; it has set off a pink frenzy, sending people flying to the shops to purchase something pink to wear to the cinema.

Mandisa Ntshangase, who went to watch Barbie at Suncoast casino in Durban, said she watched the movie because of the hype it created.

“When I got to the cinema [in Durban] I thought there was some sort of event going on in the dome

because everyone was wearing pink and I wasn’t. I got to the [ticket seller] and asked to purchase a movie

ticket and she suggested that I watch Barbie,” said Ntshangase.

Pietermaritzburg resident Kimberly Reed, who watched the movie at the Pavilion in Durban, said it was really fun to see people embracing the colour pink and getting excited about the movie.

“Seeing people wearing pink kind of said ‘Hey, I also like Barbie and I was also inspired by her’ and that kind of inspired one to feel less alone and encouraged to be who you are,” said Reed.

Another Pietermaritzburg resident, who asked to remain unnamed, who watched the Barbie movie at the

Cine Centre in the Liberty Midlands Mall said she was overwhelmed at the way people had embraced the

colour pink for the film.

“It felt very surreal. It was both weird and wonderful to be standing in a snaking queue, all the way up to

Spur’s entrance at Liberty Midlands Mall, with every single person wearing pink.”

“It was quite awesome to see how everyone brings their own individual style to interpreting the ‘Barbie’ dress code, it’s like watching a fashion show. Some people go all out and others just add a touch of pink,

but the community it’s created is quite something.

“It’s also quite humorous how you can spot who’s gone to see Barbie a mile away when walking around the mall, based on what they’re wearing.

“I can’t remember the last time a movie has created such a loud and far-reaching response,” she said.