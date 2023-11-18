Battle against crime far from over

By Chris Ndaliso

The Plessislaer, Umlazi and Inanda policing areas are rated as the top three worst crime areas for house robberies, murder and rape in the country and the province, respectively.

The quarterly crime stats for July 1 to September 30 revealed a drop in murder and rape countrywide, but statistics per policing areas show that Plessislaer ranks number one for house robberies in the province and number two nationally.

In the last quarter, the area was ranked number one both nationally and provincially in this category.

It was ranked number three for murder and number four this quarter.

Umlazi was rated number one for murder nationally and two provincially in the last quarter, and this quarter it retained that position provincially and dropped to number two nationally.

On rape, it is ranked number two and three provincially and nationally. Inanda is the rape hub of the entire country, according to the current statistics. The area retained the number one position it held the last quarter both nationally and provincially.

Presenting the statistics on Thursday, Police Minister Bheki Cele said despite the overall drop in the country’s murder rate, between July and September this year, 6 945 people were murdered countrywide.

He said sexual offences have decreased by 35,9% in the period under review.

The police continue to collaborate with social partners to eradicate the scourge of GBVF and educate communities on the matter, he said.

It remains encouraging that KZN and Limpopo provinces reported double-digit percentage decreases in their murder rates. This is despite KZN experiencing numerous mass shootings, claiming three or more lives at a time.

“While the Inanda and Umlazi police stations which have previously reported the highest murders in the country, are still leading in this crime, they have reported decreases in murders during this reporting period. Five provinces — Mpumalanga, Gauteng, Western Cape, Free State, and the North West — recorded increases in murders,” said Cele.

He said as was the case in previous quarters, the majority of people were murdered during arguments, misunderstandings, and provocations that usually take place in social settings.

“Arguments, vigilantism, and robbery remain the top three causative factors for murder in the majority of the provinces. Firearms, knives, and sharp instruments are likely to be used as murder weapons,” he said.

He said 10 516 rape incidents were reported to the police between July to September this year.

Cele said 4 726 rape incidents took place at either the home of the rape victim or the home of the perpetrators who are known to the victim, such as a family member, a friend, or a neighbour.

“In an effort to ensure that police stations deliver victim-centered services to victims of sexual violence, the ministry is motivated by the continued availability of evidence collection kits as well as the improvement of support services at stations for survivors of sexual violence.

“SAPS forensic laboratories across the country continue to work optimally and relevant contracts crucial for the functioning of labs are in place,” said Cele.

Action Society, an apolitical civil rights organisation described the stats as a “bloodbath”. The organisation said while Cele seemed content with the statistics, children were the most vulnerable.

Every day four children narrowly escape death due to attempted murder and 20 children are assaulted with the intent to cause them grievous bodily harm.

“It is heartbreaking to know that we lost another 293 little children to murder in the second quarter of this year. Each one is a horror story,” said Ian Cameron, community safety director at Action Society.

He said violence against women painted an even darker picture than the first quarter with ten murders per day, 17 attempted murders per day, and 160 cases of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm reported per day in the second quarter of 2023.

“Bheki Cele has been in office 66 months and only seemed to realise today that South Africans are living in fear,” he said.