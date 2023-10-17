Battle for AmaZulu throne back in court

By Chris Ndaliso

The first leg of a three-day court battle over the throne of the Zulu kingdom started on a dramatic note in the North Gauteng High Court on Monday.

The session saw the attorneys of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s opponents poking holes in the processes leading to his announcement as the heir to the throne and his subsequent coronation.

The matter was brought before the court by reigning king Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s half-brother Prince Simakade, who claims to be the rightful heir to the throne.

Simakade, through his attorney, argued that the processes of identifying, confirming and announcing the new king up to the coronation, were not followed.

Simakade is challenging the recognition of King Misuzulu by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He also wants the meeting held on May 14, 2021, where the king was chosen, to be declared unlawful.

The late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi was also dragged into the fray, with the complainant stating that he was not a member of the royal family so he was not entitled to have a say in the matter at hand.

During his lifetime, Buthelezi was instrumental in seeing to it that King Misuzulu ascended to the throne.

Prince Simakade’s lawyer advocate Alan Dodson SC said the identification of the heir to the throne by the late Queen Mantfombi was questionable.

Dodson said there were no criteria for the identification at the meeting, which was chaired by Buthelezi

Advocate Thabani Masuku SC was first to argue.

He represented another splinter of the royal family led by Prince Mbonisi Zulu, the half-brother of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, who had not approved of King Misuzulu’s ascendance to the throne.

Advocate Masuku accused Ramaphosa of ignoring warnings from some members of the royal household not to go ahead with the recognition of King Misuzulu.

According to the mediation panel report, disagreements exist about who the rightful heir is. The president was advised by the late Prince Buthelezi and later the former KZN premier [before he took the decision on who should be the heir]. No one supported King Misuzulu as the heir [to the throne]. The president’s decision [to pronounce Misuzulu] has deprived the royal family of an opportunity to engage in the right processes [of enthroning a king].

He said the president acted hastily in recognising King Misuzulu. The defence further said letters were written to the president to bring to his attention the existing rift in the royal family about the choice of the heir to the throne, but those letters were ignored.

Speaking about the case, the royal household spokesperson Prince Africa Zulu of the Onkweni Palace said it was embarrassing that royal issues are dragged before the courts.

He said the King was being humble by being represented in court as no court can change the coronation.