Be careful how you treat your children if you want balanced adults

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Be careful of what you say or do to your children as it could have a long-term negative impact on them.

This is according to Pietermaritzburg Life Line director Sinikiwe Biyela, who said many children who are abused at home grow up filled with anger and hatred.

She was asked for comment after a four-year-old child was allegedly called names and stoned by her own mother in KwaMpumuza recently.

It is alleged the mother assaulted the child after she had followed her while she was walking with her friends to go and drink alcohol.

The child was taken to hospital following the assault, which resulted in the loss of some of her teeth.

Biyela said emotional abuse inflicted by parents or guardians is dangerous to children if not attended to immediately. She added that it leaves permanent emotional scars.

She said while parents are expected to discipline their children, there are ways to do this without shouting and saying hurtful things to the child or beating the child every time they have done something wrong.

Emotional abuse is one type of abuse that is being neglected, which parents are not paying attention to. The shouting at a child and calling a child hurtful and painful names does a lot of damage in a child’s life, even when they get older. It might not leave visible scars, but it crushes their self-esteem, they begin to doubt themselves, and they tend to seek affirmation constantly from someone else.

“It changes who they are and they come to depend on other people’s affirmations. When they grow older they also tend to do the things that were done or said to them. They do it to other people or even to their own children if they do not get help. Others even turn to drugs and alcohol to ease the pain they are feeling,” she said.

She said in most cases, parents tend to focus more on the scars left behind by physical abuse.

“Children who are being abused are always tearful, have poor concentration and they are not at peace. They are also scared of the people abusing them. They become over-dependent and it affects them at school, others don’t show emotions at all. They become numb from pain and they have mood swings.

“They blame themselves for what is happening to them. They grow up with that hatred, they also have anger issues when they grow up, unless they get help.”

Biyela said another type of abuse that is not getting enough attention is the neglect of children by their parents.

