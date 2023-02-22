Beer Association welcomes excise increase on beer

Witness Reporter

The Beer Association of South Africa (BASA) on Wednesday welcomed the announcement by the Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana of an excise increase on beer that is largely in line with inflation.

In a statement BASA said this announcement “clearly demonstrates the National Treasury signalling business that it has considered its plight by increasing excise duties on Malt Beer by 4,93%”.

“Considering previous increases which historically were beyond the inflation rate; the 2022 and now 2023 excise duty increases appears to be an indication of the National Treasury’s recognition of the increased pressures faced by businesses.

“The arguments put forward by BASA on behalf of its members has seen the increase in excise duties not only aligning to the inflation rate, but indeed redressing the historic divergence from previous excise duty increases.”

BASA still trying to recover from Covid-19

BASA said the beer industry (especially craft brewers) is still trying to recover from the Covid-19 national lockdown and associated four alcohol bans, and at the same time is trying to survive the devastating impact of severe load shedding.

Any increase in excise thus places enormous pressure on an industry that is a major contributor to the South African economy, with 1 in every 66 jobs in the country sustained by the sector. Furthermore, R1 for every R79 of the country’s GDP is attributable to beer-related economic activity, which means the beer industry makes up roughly 1.3% of the country’s GDP.

The association said it is therefore critical that government focuses in the longer term on enabling policies to encourage the recovery of this sector.

One such mechanism is the recognition of the differentiation in alcohol products. This means that products, like beer, which have a lower Alcohol-Bi-Volume should be taxed proportionally lower than higher ABV products in the future. We will continue to engage with government with a view to ensuring the long-term survival of the beer industry with a predictable, differentiated and realistic excise regime,” said the association.

Meanwhile, the South African Liquor Brandowners Association (SALBA) welcomed the announcement by Godongwana to increase excise taxes on alcohol by 4.9%.

SALBA Chairperson Pamela Nkuna said, “SALBA made submissions to Treasury and SARS, proposing a moderate excise tax adjustment that was not higher than inflation, and we welcome the minister’s decision.

Nkuna went on to say that the sector was committed to playing a significant role in the nation’s economic recovery. “We believe that private business – from corporate through to small to medium enterprises (SMEs) – has a vital role to play in alleviating poverty through job creation and encouraging business expansion.

We are pleased that the Minister’s announcement on excise rates is in line with inflation. This will allow businesses to contribute at their full potential in terms of their ability to create jobs, encourage the growth of SMEs, attract foreign investment, and contribute to the fiscus.



SALBA said the alcohol industry is a significant contributor to the fiscus through the number of people it employs who pay tax to the proceeds paid to the government from excise taxes.

“The industry also enables an estimated 100 000 licensed independent SMME alcohol traders to continue trading, earning a livelihood and providing much-needed jobs.”

SALBA CEO

SALBA CEO Kurt Moore said that the decision to increase excise on spirits in line with inflation will help to curb the rampant growth of illicit traders, who pay little or no excise, to profit at the cost of the legal sector.

“Continued above-inflationary excise increases over a number of years — particularly on spirits, which carries a high excise duty and is most prevalent in the illicit trade — have contributed to the situation where legal alcohol prices now exceeded those of illicit alternatives by 43% on average. The decision to increase excise in line with inflation recognises this and starts to level the playing field, disincentivising illicit traders by reducing their competitive advantage.”

Illicit traders

SALBA said illicit traders seized the opportunity created by high excise on the legal market to provide cash-strapped consumers with easy access to cheaper alternatives, almost doubling their market share in less than a decade.

By volume, it currently represents 22% of the South African alcohol market, making it a formidable force and one that cannot be ignored or encouraged.