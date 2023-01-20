Best friends bag 7 distinctions each

Lethiwe Makhanya

Two best friends from Emzamweni High School, in Vulindlela Pietermaritzburg, excelled in their matric results as they both obtained seven distinctions.

Lungile Dlamini (18) and Amahle Masikane (17) from KwaDindi obtained seven distinctions in all their subjects which includes IsiZulu, English, mathematics, life orientation, accounting, life sciences and physical sciences, despite their school having challenges because of the protests that have been taking place.

Lungile also scored herself an invite to Durban to meet with the education MEC Mbali Frazer today as one of the Top achievers in the province.

Emzamweni High School faced a lot of challenges last year including protests, but that did not stop the pupils from continuing to work hard.

Speaking to The Witness she said she did not expect the invite to the provincial-level function however, she was expecting good results.

“I am very excited. It was not easy but I worked very hard. I am still not sure about the achievements I am going to get at the [provincial event]. Even though there were challenges at school we did not stop studying and I continued at home as well,” she said.

Her mother Mathombi Dlamini said, “I knew that she was going to do well but I never expected that she was going to do this well. After she received an invite to go and meet with the MEC we could not sleep. We could not believe it as a family. She has made us very proud,” she said.

Amahle said she got the motivation from her single mother and she wanted to make her proud.

It was not easy but I held my head up high because I wanted to make my mother proud and I wanted to become a good example to other children coming after me.

“There were times when we would get to school as early as 6 am and we would wait and not have lessons because of the protest, but I did not let that demotivate me. I pushed myself,” she said.

She said Lungile and herself were not just best friends but they were also study partners. She said she is going to study medicine in Pretoria.