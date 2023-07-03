Beware of Cupid’s arrow being shot online — it may come at a price

By Akheel Sewsunker

With the absence of romance in one’s life, a person may well go to great lengths in order to find love but these days this might make you a potential target for a scam.

Private investigator Rick Crouch said in a statement that these scams can have a devastating impact on people’s emotional, financial and psychological wellbeing.

These scams tend to target people through online platforms.

“Romance scams, also known as sweetheart scams, involve individuals forming fake relationships with unsuspecting victims through online dating platforms, social media, or email.

The scammers build trust and emotional connections, exploiting their victims’ vulnerability and ultimately deceiving them into sending money or personal information

He also outlined some tactics that are used to deceive people.

He said scammers create attractive profiles on dating websites, social media platforms, or online forums, using stolen photos and fabricated personal details to establish credibility and trust, once a connection is established, scammers invest time and effort in building emotional bonds with their victims.

“They employ flattery, sympathy, and declarations of love to exploit their victims’ emotions.”

He said that after gaining the trust of their victims, romance scammers concoct elaborate stories that require financial assistance. They might claim to be in a crisis, need funds for travel expenses to meet in person, or have a pressing financial problem that only the victim can solve.

“In some cases, romance scammers use their victims as unknowing accomplices in money laundering schemes. They may ask victims to deposit funds into their bank accounts, claiming it is a temporary arrangement or that it is a way to assist the scammer,” he said.

Crouch advised people on what to look out for when they are searching for love and relationships online such as: to be cautious if a potential love interest appears perfect, with an idealised profile, exceptional looks, and an overly flattering attitude.

He added that romance scammers often profess their love and devotion rapidly, seeking to accelerate the emotional connection before requesting financial assistance. Scammers may come up with excuses to avoid meeting in person, such as claiming to be working abroad or facing sudden emergencies.

He said that people must be wary of requests for money, especially if they come early in the relationship. Scammers often concoct convincing stories to elicit financial assistance. People who have fallen for these love scams are urged to come forward and report them.