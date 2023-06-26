Beware of fake cops

By Shorné Bennie

SAPS and security companies are cautioning businesses and residents about the need to ask for proper identification if confronted by people who appear to be SAPS or security members.

This comes after a number of crimes have been committed wherein criminals are posing as police officers or security guards dressed in uniforms.

The latest incident was an attempted robbery at the recently opened Ackermans store in Raisethorpe, Pietermaritzburg, wherein a man wearing a security jacket, accompanied by three other men dressed in black and bucket hats, attempted to rob the store.

This incident comes a day after an elderly woman had her home raided by a gang dressed in police uniforms on Thursday.

The robbers arrived at her gate with a “warrant for her arrest”, demanding to search her home for drugs. During their “search”, it is reported the gang made off with over R5 000 in cash and valuables.

In Friday’s incident, the manager of the store, who asked to remain unnamed, said the group had come twice in the week, before they attempted to pounce.

Last Monday, at around 8.10 am, just as we opened the store, four men had entered. They were all dressed the same except one, who was dressed like a security guard. The staff members noticed and then started to follow them around. The men then left. The one man returned on Thursday morning to buy airtime and I recognised him.

“On Friday morning, at the same time, the four men came in. Two of the men went to the back of the store and two remained at the entrance. The one [that looked like a security guard] stood near the door and acted like he was fidgeting with the baskets. I think he was going to close us in.

“The two at the back acted like they were looking for clothes and different sizes while using their cellphones. Then the one staff member called me to come to the other side. The other staff member ran outside and then I ran to the counter to press the panic button.

“The one man literally saw me and then two of them fled down by the drive-through and the one dressed in a security jacket and another one fled toward the Raisethorpe CBD. We were so scared by what happened,” said the manager.

The manager added that they could not tell if the men were armed or not.

“The entire time they kept one hand in their pocket so we are not sure if they were holding guns,” said the manager.

SAPS

Pietermaritzburg SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said any suspicious persons found to be wearing the SAPS uniform should be reported immediately.

Wearing the SAPS uniform is a criminal offence, and is punishable by law. People should not open their doors for any strangers. If stopped while driving they should go to the nearest police station, where is it is safe to stop.

“The community is advised to demand the appointment card should they come across people posing as SAPS members,” said Gwala.

Private security companies

Mi7 National Group Director Colin David said Mi7 places significant importance on the issue of uniform management.

Mi7 uniforms are accounted for through a controlled issuance and recovery process which maintains a robust and tightly controlled system for uniform distribution and access. Only authorised personnel who have undergone stringent background checks and completed necessary training have access to our uniforms and we have strict inventory controls and security protocols in place to prevent unauthorised access or misuse of our company uniforms.

“Regular audits are carried out to ensure that these procedures are strictly followed. We have never had an incident where our uniforms were misplaced, nor have our uniforms ever been appropriated and used in the commission of crime, or for purposes other than for what they were intended. Upon employment termination or resignation, it is mandatory for staff members to return all company properties, including uniforms, badges, equipment, and firearms,” said David.

David further advised being vigilant and cautious when dealing with individuals claiming to represent law enforcement or security firms. He strongly advised community members to request official identification from any supposed security guards.

Always request official identification in addition to the uniform. A legitimate officer will have no objections to confirming their identity. If anything seems suspicious, contact the police or the security company to verify the individual’s credentials,” said David.

CEO of Magma Security Shaheen Suleiman said theft is one of the ways criminals are able to obtain uniforms.

“Uniforms are also easily available anywhere. Staff handover their uniforms once they are no longer employees, but it is difficult to control uniforms being used in crimes as uniforms can be accessed from many places. In many instances they can be stolen from members during home invasions or incidents.”

He said that officials should always have visible name badges and not refuse to identify themselves. Another tip to watch for is if the supposed security guards are wearing masks.

“The strain of Covid-19 has ended so it is very rare to find many people who are wearing masks. If they are wearing a mask and don’t have name tags then they may not be officials. Please always ask them to identify themselves,” said Suleiman.