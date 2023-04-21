Bheki Cele condemns mass killings in KZN

By Jade Le Roux

At least 20 people have died in killings between Pietermaritzburg Durban within 24 hours.

Among these, are 10 family members killed during the early hours of Friday morning in Imbali.

The others are shootings occurred in Pinetown, Kwa Mashu and Verulam on Thursday, as well as another shooting in Pietermaritzburg on Friday afternoon.

Police Minister Bheki Cele condemned the killings while speaking at the crime scene in Imbali.

“It looks like the problem is beyond where we are today in Imbali. KZN for some reason has grown this notorious industry. Last week, we were at Fort Hare, and out of that incident, two people are from KZN. The trigger person is from KZN.

“It is an industry that we need to really sit down [and address]. It is a national issue rather than a provincial issue. With the communities of KZN, and with the taxi industry in KZN, we have to [work extra hard].”

Speaking about this morning’s mass murder in Imbali, Cele said it was evident Plessislaer had outgrown its police precinct.

“When we talk about the police that have reacted today, Plessislaer has totally completely outgrown the police stations. We have [noted] that Plessislaer cannot be left alone to deal with this work and we are working on that.

“We thank the community that was [on scene] and helped.”

Speaking on the shootout between the suspects and police, Cele stressed that the suspects had initiated gunfire first and SAPS responded in defence.

“The fact that they exchanged fire with the police was enough and the police reacted to that,” said Cele.

The minister also linked the suspects to the mass shooting incident that occurred in Scottsville in June 2021, when seven suspects believed to have escaped from prison were killed in a shootout with police.